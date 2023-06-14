CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Shark that Killed Russian Tourist on Camera in Red Sea to be Mummified in Egypt Museum

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:45 IST

Cairo, Egypt

The shark was caught and dragged to land by boat and brutally beaten to death on the shore in Hurghada. (Credits: Twitter)

Specialists at Egypt's Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves have begun the embalming process to prepare the shark to be placed in the institute’s museum

A shark that attacked and killed a Russian tourist in Egypt’s Red Sea is set to be mummified and displayed in an Egyptian museum.

23-year-old Vladimir Popov was eaten alive by a shark off a beach at an Egyptian resort in Hurghada earlier this month. The video of the attack had grabbed attention after it went viral on social media where Popov can be heard screaming, “Papa, save me!".

Video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark.

As informed by the probing officials, the shark attacked Popov while he was swimming at a resort beach location, situated along the Red Sea.

The shark was caught and dragged to land by boat and brutally beaten to death on the shore in Hurghada.

Some of the Russian man’s body parts were recovered inside the shark’s stomach, while the rest were recovered by fishermen from the sea.

Reports said that specialists at Egypt’s Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves have begun the embalming process to prepare the shark to be placed in the institute’s museum.

After the embalming process is completed, the mummified shark will be on display in the institute’s museum.

Egypt’s environment ministry said a team had captured the shark “to inspect it", saying it had displayed “abnormal behaviour… resulting in the incident".

The shark was handed over to researchers to find out the causes of its behaviour and identify whether the animal is related to one that “caused several previous accidents”.

