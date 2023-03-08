'She Said Yes': Australian MP Proposes to Partner During Maiden Speech in Parliament | WATCH

Australian MP Nathan Lambert on Tuesday seized the opportunity during his inaugural speech at the parliament to propose to his partner, eliciting loud cheers and applause from the other parliamentarians. “I think we should get married," the new Victorian Labor MP told his partner Noah Erlich, as he finished his address.

“I won’t bring a ring out now, because I’m not allowed to have any props. But it’s securely stored at the moment and I am planning in fact to bring it out very romantically tonight in the roughly 10 minutes between the kids falling asleep and us collapsing of exhaustion,” Lambert said as other politicians applauded.

Wedding bells. ALP Preston MP Nathan Lambert has used his inaugural speech in parliament to proposal to his partner… but he had no ring . @abcmelbourne #springst pic.twitter.com/TiKpaGRrge— Richard Willingham (@rwillingham) March 7, 2023

Lambert presented his partner with a ring after the speech, The Guardian reported. “She said yes which was pretty great,” he said, adding that he wanted to make the proposal “special” but amid Covid and a parenting schedule decided to opt for a proposal in the parliament.

“There were no French holidays planned or other things people might traditionally do. This seemed like the opportunity," he told The Guardian.

Nathan Lambert represents the northern Melbourne electorate of Preston.

However, this is not the first time the Australian parliament has seen a romantic gesture such as this. In 2017, MP Tim Wilson, while giving a speech on same-sex marriage, proposed to his partner Ryan Bolger, who was watching from the public gallery.

Bolger responded “yes," which was recorded in the official parliamentary record.

