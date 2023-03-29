Shehbaz Govt Passes Resolution for Simultaneous Polls, Demands Non-Interference in Pakistan EC's Constitutional Rights

The Pakistan parliament in a unanimous decision passed a resolution to hold the elections of all assemblies across the country at the same time. The resolution specifies that the decision is supported by a 4/3 ratio in relation to the elections.

It also called on the judiciary to refrain from interfering in the operations of the Election Commission and called for all cases related to the election to be heard by the full court.

Furthermore, the resolution emphasises the importance of avoiding any interference in the constitutional powers of the Election Commission.

The resolution was read out by Pakistan information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. In a rare appearance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was also present in the lower house of parliament.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement-coalition (PDM) demanded same day polls in Pakistan under impartial caretaker set-up in line with Article 224 of the Constitution.

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah also reiterated that elections will be on October 8 under the caretaker setup.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to postpone the upcoming elections in Punjab due to security concerns and said the decision was taken following the recommendations of senior-level members of the security agencies, including the police and the defence minister, as well as the federal government.

The ECP decision to delay the polls was made in order to ensure the safety and security of the voters, candidates and election officials involved in the process.

Following the announcement of postponement of polls, the Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said that ECP took the decision to delay the polls hastily.

The Pakistan Supreme Court in a 3-2 verdict on March 1 ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days. These two provinces are under a caretaker administration following the dissolution of their governments earlier this year.

Following Pakistan chief justice Bandial’s comments on postponement of polls, Pakistan supreme court justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail pointed out that the ‘one-man show’ enjoyed by the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan should be revisited.

Soon the government passed a bill to prevent the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity and proposed a committee of three judges headed by the chief justice which will be empowered to take suo motu notice as opposed to the earlier practice, which allowed Pakistan chief justice to initiate proceedings in an individual capacity.

“No infringement to be made to the constitutional rights of the ECP and the Commission should be allowed to hold elections as per its prerogative under favourable conditions,” the government said in its resolution.

