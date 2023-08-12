‘Shot My Wife. Won’t Be in Tomorrow’: Judge’s SMS to Coworkers after Killing Spouse

A judge from Southern California who is accused of killing his wife during a drunken rage texted his staff informing them that he committed a murder and he will not be showing up for work. He told them he would be behind bars for the crime he has committed.

“I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” the 72-year-old judge Jeffrey Ferguson of Orange County Superior Court told his courtroom colleagues after shooting his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl, inside their home in Anaheim Hills last week.

The couple reportedly went for dinner on August 3 and started arguing with each other. The argument continued once they returned to their home, the court filing said, according to a report by the New York Post.

The New York Post said that his wife amid the argument asked her husband to “point a real gun at” her. “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?,” Sheryl Ferguson reportedly said.

Her husband then whipped out a pistol from his ankle holster and shot her in the chest.

Their adult son then called 9-1-1 and reported the shooting. Ferguson himself also called 9-1-1 but did not provide details and did not answer the dispatcher when asked if he was the gunman, the report said.

“Oh, man I can’t believe I did this,” Ferguson said when officers arrived at the scene and later told them he committed the crime.

Investigators told the New York Post that they found 47 weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition inside the couple’s home and all of them, barring one rifle, were legally owned.

The judge was taken into custody but freed one day after his legal team posted a $1 million bail. However, Orange County prosecutors want new bail conditions and want him to wear an ankle monitor and possess no alcohol or firearms ahead of his arraignment on September 1.

Ferguson’s legal team claimed that the death of Sheryl Ferguson was an “accident and nothing more”. Jeffrey and Sheryl have been married for 27 years. Jeffrey has been a judge since 2015 and has been handling criminal cases in the Orange County city of Fullerton, the New York Post said.