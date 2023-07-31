CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :'Immoral' TablasUAECPECNigeria LootingNiger
Home » World » Singapore Minister Lauds Indian Origin Forum for Connecting People with Their Roots in India
1-MIN READ

Singapore Minister Lauds Indian Origin Forum for Connecting People with Their Roots in India

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 09:28 IST

Singapore, Singapore

Singapore minister Indranee Rajah was speaking at the GOPIO Singapore’s Fund-Raising Dinner and 21st anniversary celebrations on Sunday. (Image: Reuters File Photo)

Singapore minister Indranee Rajah was speaking at the GOPIO Singapore’s Fund-Raising Dinner and 21st anniversary celebrations on Sunday. (Image: Reuters File Photo)

GOPIO in Singapore fosters connections among People of Indian Origin worldwide, promoting business networking and cultural integration, says Minister Rajah

The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in Singapore continues connecting and networking with PIOs and the diaspora countries with their roots in India, minister Indranee Rajah said.

She also said that GOPIO Singapore has played a pivotal role in setting up GOPIO International Business Council that spearheads business interaction and networking with PIOs (People of Indian Origin), and organises business conferences to network and share business opportunities within country chapters.

Rajah was speaking at the GOPIO Singapore’s Fund-Raising Dinner and 21st anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

She appreciated GOPIO’s work with community partners such as Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) to organise biennial youth conferences, bringing PIO youths together.

This has led to PIOs integrating into the society through the GOPIO organised cultural and sports activities and collaboration with local Indian organisations on cultural programmes.

“This has helped to bring together diverse communities and foster stronger bonds between our local community and foreign PIOs,” the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office noted.

She added that GOPIO today has worldwide presence with over 40 chapters serving to the needs of the Indian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Singapore
  2. pio
  3. India
first published:July 31, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 09:28 IST