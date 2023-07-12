Sita Dahal, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Wife, Passes Away

Sita Dahal, Nepal’s First Lady and the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal died on Wednesday. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell earlier. The hospital authorities said she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) , a rare neurological disorder.

Sita Dahal went into cardiac arrest at 8 am and the doctor could not revive her despite resuscitation. The authorities declared her dead at 8.33 am.

She was also suffering from hypertension and Parkinsons’. A report by Nepal-based news outlet OnlineKhabar said her final rites will be performed at Pashupatinath Temple today.

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder which causes issues with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. PSP happens when there is damage to the nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.

@cmprachanda Deepest condolences to PM Nepal HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on d demise of his wife Sita Dahal. Aum Shanti 🙏— Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_) July 12, 2023

Senior official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ram Madhav extended his condolences to the Nepal Prime Minister in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to PM Nepal HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the demise of his wife Sita Dahal. Aum Shanti,” Ram Madhav said in a tweet.

(this is a developing story)