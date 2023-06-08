CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New York PollutionImran KhanAir India FlightPrince HarryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » France Stabbing: Six Children Attacked by Knifeman in Annecy, Attacker Says He is Syrian Asylum Seeker
1-MIN READ

France Stabbing: Six Children Attacked by Knifeman in Annecy, Attacker Says He is Syrian Asylum Seeker

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 15:10 IST

Paris, France

A man armed with a knife attacked children aged around three years old on Thursday. (Credits: AFP)

A man armed with a knife attacked children aged around three years old on Thursday. (Credits: AFP)

France Mass Stabbing: One suspect was arrested immediately after the attack and is currently in police custody, local authority said

Seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, AFP quoted security sources as saying.

The incident unfolded after a man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town. A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground and called the attack “abominable.”

One suspect was arrested immediately after the attack and is currently in police custody, a spokesperson for the local prefecture said.

The suspect has reportedly told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP. The attacker’s identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin informed in a tweet that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will travel to the town of Annecy on Thursday, an aide reportedly said.

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. France
  2. mass stabbing
  3. stabbing
first published:June 08, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 15:10 IST