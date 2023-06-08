France Stabbing: Six Children Attacked by Knifeman in Annecy, Attacker Says He is Syrian Asylum Seeker

Seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, AFP quoted security sources as saying.

The incident unfolded after a man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town. A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground and called the attack “abominable.”

One suspect was arrested immediately after the attack and is currently in police custody, a spokesperson for the local prefecture said.

#Breaking: Just in - Reports of an mass stabbing attack at a park in #Annecy, #France, reports that the suspect wore a tulband on his head injuring at least 8 minors with 2 minors critically injured being airlifted, the school had an outdoors event taking the children to the… pic.twitter.com/wWzLyE63XQ— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 8, 2023

The suspect has reportedly told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP. The attacker’s identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin informed in a tweet that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will travel to the town of Annecy on Thursday, an aide reportedly said.

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.