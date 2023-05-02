'Slimmed-down Royal Family Doesn't Sound a Good Idea': Princess Anne Speaks Out Ahead of Coronation

Princess Anne on Tuesday insisted the British monarchy is in rude health and said she does not think a slimmed-down monarchy is a “good idea”.

“Well, I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around. It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do,” the Royal Princess said when asked about proposals to modernise the monarchy.

In an interview with Canada’s CBC News, the Princess spoke in defence of the Royal Family and insisted that it brings ‘long-term stability’, ‘continuity’ and ‘goodness’ to the UK and Commonwealth.

The statement comes amid King Charles III is reportedly trying to “slim down" the monarchy to a team of just seven. The 74-year-old monarch will be formally crowned on Saturday (May 6).

The line of succession on the British Royal Family’s website shows the 22 highest-ranking members of the family. However, the king plans to reduce the monarchy to a team of just seven key members, all senior working royals.

Anne, Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, is often referred to as the “hardest-working royal” due to the number of engagements she attends in a year. In 2022, she topped the list with 214, compared with Charles’s 181.

Anne also said that her brother King Charles was “committed" to the monarchy, after years of practice.

“I don’t think he’ll change. You know what you’re getting, because he’s been practicing for a bit," she said.

“He is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true,” she added.

Princess Anne’s comment comes as the royal family has gone through a lot of changes in recent years including the deaths of both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and the decision taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit as working royals.

Moreover, Prince Andrew has also stepped down from public life after his disastrous Newsnight interview and furore over his friendship with sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

