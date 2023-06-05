CHANGE LANGUAGE
Small Aircraft Crashes in US State of Virginia
Small Aircraft Crashes in US State of Virginia

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 02:34 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

A small US aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in southwest Virginia, CNN reported citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Cessna Citation jet that crashed departed from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was en route to Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the report said.

    The plane reportedly went down in a mountainous area with few residents, describing it as a “sparsely populated area."

    The story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

