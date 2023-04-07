Snake on a Plane! South African Pilot Makes Emergency Landing After Cobra Shows Up in Cockpit

Pilots are normally trained to deal with most worst-case scenarios, but fighting a highly venomous snake in the small cockpit is certainly not one of them. However, South African pilot Rudolf Erasmus demonstrated utmost composure, maintained his nerve, and made a hasty, but safe, emergency landing after discovering a cobra hiding under his seat.

Erasmus was cruising at 11,000 feet in the air onboard a Beachcraft plane with four passengers on Monday morning, from Worcester to Nelspruit, when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back.

Erasmus, who has been flying for the past five years, initially thought his water bottle was dripping and making his clothes wet. But when he glanced down to check, he saw the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” the pilot said.

“It was as if my brain didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Associated Press.

After taking a moment to compose himself, he informed his passengers of the slippery stowaway.

“There was a moment of stunned silence,” he said. However, everyone stayed cool.

The pilot then called air traffic control for permission to make an emergency landing in the town of Welkom in central South Africa. He still had to fly for another 10 to 15 minutes and land the plane with the snake curled up by his feet.

“I kept looking down to see where it was. It was happy under the seat," Erasmus said. “I don’t have a big fear of snakes but I normally don’t go near them.”

Aviation specialist and SA chief air show commentator Brian Emmenis, who has been in aviation for 38 years, received a phone call to see if he could help. He called the fire and rescue department, which sent emergency responders and a snake handler to meet the plane at the airport.

According to Emmenis, Erasmus had displayed “the greatest skill in aviation”.

Emmenis said he had never heard of such a case in his four decades in the aviation industry.

“The weather was horrendous. The pilot had done well, having to concentrate on foul weather, having a cobra in his aircraft and four passengers to look after,” Emmenis said, adding that if the cobra had bit the pilot, he would have died.

“He is an absolute hero. He could have panicked. He could have put that aeroplane in an uncontrollable spin. He could have rolled the aircraft with passengers falling all over the show, and with the bad weather, he could have lost sight of the ground and crashed, not only killing those on board but also people on the ground,” Emmenis said.

Cape Cobras are one of Africa’s most dangerous cobra species because of the potency of their venom.

The drama wasn’t over for the poor pilot.

Welkom snake handler Johan de Klerk and a team of aviation engineers searched the plane for the best part of two days but still hadn’t found the cobra by Wednesday and were uncertain if it had sneaked out unnoticed.

The engineering company Erasmus works for wanted its plane back in the city of Mbombela in northern South Africa. So, he had to fly it back home, a 90-minute voyage with the possibility that the cobra was still onboard.

Unsurprisingly, his passengers decided to look for another way to get home.

This time Erasmus took some precautions: He wore a thick winter jacket, he said, wrapped a blanket round his seat, and had a fire extinguisher, a can of insect repellent and a golf club within arm’s reach in the cockpit.

“I would say I was on high alert,” Erasmus said.

The cobra didn’t reappear on that flight and the plane has now been completely stripped, but still no sign of the snake, Erasmus said.

The theory is it found its way on board before Erasmus and his passengers took off at the start of their trip from the town of Worcester in the Western Cape province, where Cape Cobras are usually found in South Africa. It might have got out in Welkom or might still be hiding somewhere deep in the plane.

“I hope it finds somewhere to go,” Erasmus said. “Just not my aircraft.”

(With Agency Inputs)

