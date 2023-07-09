Solar Storm to Make Northern Lights Visible in 17 States in US on Thursday. Details Here

A solar storm, forecasted for Thursday, is expected to give sky gazers in 17 states in US a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, occur when solar wind hits the atmosphere. According to The Weather Network, a large active region of the Sun earlier this week released a big cloud of charged solar particles into the atmosphere.

Though they are mostly seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south, Associated Press reported.

The auroral activity is expected to be seen on Thursday in states including Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019, the report said.

Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 pm and 2 am local time.

In Canada, the lights could be visible in northern Atlantic Canada, northern Quebec, northeastern Ontario, western Ontario, the Prairies, and the BC Interior.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

