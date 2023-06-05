Sonic Boom Rattles Washington as Fighter Jet Chases Crashed Plane, No Survivors Found | 10 Points

A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that rattled the Washington area.
The incident occurred when the military jet was scrambled to respond to the small plane, which wasn’t responding to radio transmissions and later crashed. Rescuers later reached the site of the plane crash in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley and said no survivors were found.
Here is all you need to know about the Virginia plane crash:
- The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.
- The plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over DC before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 pm.
- It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive, why it crashed or how many people were on board. The plane flew directly over the nation’s capital, though it was technically flying above some of the most heavily restricted airspace in the nation.
- Four people were onboard the Cessna, Associated Press said quoting a source. A Cessna Citation can carry seven to 12 passengers.
- Public records showed the plane was registered to Florida-based company Encore Motors of Melbourne, whose owner John Rumpel told The Washington Post his “entire family" was onboard, including his daughter, a grandchild and her nanny.
- The North American Aerospace Defense Command later said in a statement that the F-16 was authorized to travel at supersonic speeds, which caused a sonic boom that was heard in Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland.
- The jet fighters created a sonic boom over the US capital as they pursued the errant Cessna Citation causing consternation among people in the Washington area.
- Sonic booms occur when an aircraft exceeds the speed of sound. They can be a major nuisance, capable of not just startling people on the ground but also causing damage, like shattered windows.
- President Joe Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews around the time the fighter jet took off. Biden was playing golf at the Maryland military base with his brother in the afternoon. The incident had no impact on the president’s movements, the US Secret Service said.
- Incidents involving unresponsive pilots are not unprecedented. Golfer Payne Stewart died in 1999 along with four others after the aircraft he was in flew thousands of miles with the pilot and passengers unresponsive. The plane eventually crashed in South Dakota with no survivors.