Home » World » South Africa Says Disappointed by US Claims of Arms Supply to Russia
2-MIN READ

South Africa Says Disappointed by US Claims of Arms Supply to Russia

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:54 IST

Pretoria, South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said it was disappointed by the claims and said no evidence has been provided to support them to support the claims on arms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said it was disappointed by the claims and said no evidence has been provided to support them to support the claims on arms. (Image: Twitter)

The US envoy claimed that a Russian ship was loaded with ammunition in Cape Town even as the country has maintained claims of neutrality in the Ukraine war

The US ambassador to South Africa on Thursday accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At a media briefing in Pretoria, the US envoy claimed that a Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and arms in Cape Town in December even as the country has maintained claims of neutrality in the Ukraine war, BBC reported.

Referring to the docking of a cargo ship in the Simon’s Town naval base, Brigety expressed concerns about the country’s stated non-aligned stance on the conflict. The envoy said that he was “confident" uploaded weapons and ammunition “as it made it’s way back to Russia".

Issuing a swift response, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said it was disappointed by the claims and said no evidence has been provided to support them.

“The Presidency has noted with concern remarks attributed to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia," the statement said.

“It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the Government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge," it added.

The presence of the Lady R ship raised suspicions and prompted inquiries from local politicians, according to the BBC report.

Brigety’s accusation of arming the Russians is profoundly serious and has taken South Africa’s officials by surprise.

In response to the allegations, the South African government announced the formation of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was an agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course, and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession," President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said.

It is therefore disappointing that the US Ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter, it added.

    The US has been consistently critical of South Africa’s close relationship with Russia.

    Furthermore, the US has expressed concerns regarding South Africa’s involvement in military exercises with Russia and China during the anniversary of Ukraine’s invasion.

    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
