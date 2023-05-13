South Africa Says US Envoy Apologised for Russia Arms Supply Allegation

The US ambassador has “apologised unreservedly" for claiming that South Africa sold weapons to Russia, the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

US ambassador Reuben Brigety on Thursday said Washington was confident weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base last year.

South Africans were left angry after Brigety’s accusation that their country secretly shipped arms to Russia, a charge that triggered both a government rebuke but also the announcement of an inquiry.

US envoy’s remarks drew an angry response from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said a retired judge would lead an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, South Africa’s the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement that the ambassador Brigety had “admitted that he crossed a line” and “apologised unreservedly” for the arms supply remark, public broadcaster SABC reported.

South Africa finds itself in a delicate diplomatic position regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite refusing to condemn the invasion, the country emphasizes the importance of dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict.

The Lady R, a cargo vessel under western sanctions flying a Russian flag, docked at South Africa’s largest naval base in December, officially to offload an old order of ammunition.

But Brigety said intelligence showed weaponry was loaded onto the vessel before it headed back to Russia.

While South Africa has strong economic and trade ties with the United States and Europe, its relationship with Russia, rooted in historical support during the struggle against apartheid, is comparatively smaller in terms of trade.

The US State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a call with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, where he “underscored the importance of the US-South Africa strategic partnership".

