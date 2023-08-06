Sri Lankan Govt Revokes China-Pak LNG Tender, Considers Indian Offer

In a major win for New Delhi, the Sri Lankan government has decided to cancel a key tender awarded to a China-Pakistan consortium for supplying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and laying a pipeline network. According to Sri Lanka’s The Sunday Times, the decision comes after the consortium was selected through an international bidding process for the procurement of LNG. Instead, the government is now considering an offer by an Indian company.

The China-Pakistan Engro Consortium was chosen in August last year to lower power production costs. However, on Monday, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera submitted a Cabinet paper halting the ongoing LNG procurement process, which covers the development of a Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) and an associated pipeline network.

India and China have engaged in stiff competition for influence in the island nation. China’s substantial investments in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka have been significant, while India has remained a trusted economic and security partner. In recent years, the rivalry between the two has escalated, with Beijing making efforts to extend its influence in the Indian Ocean region while New Delhi fighting back.

This news of the revocation of the Chinese tender now comes less than a month after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid a two-day visit to India. During his visit in July, Wickremesinghe held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide-ranging of aspects concerning the long-standing ties between the two neighbours.

External Affairs Minister Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had described the visit of the Sri Lankan leader as “very important”.

The MEA said India-Sri Lanka discussed the issues of closer economic cooperation including how Indian economic growth can benefit the island nation. He also said that both sides have identified security issues, development cooperation and new projects as areas of engagement.