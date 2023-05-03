Stalker Stabs Minor Hindu Girl to Death on Her Way to School in Bangladesh, Accused Absconding

A minor girl from the Hindu minority community was stabbed to death in the Netrokona district of Bangladesh, a report has said.

The 15-year-old victim, a resident of Premnagor Chhalipura village in Barhatta in Netrokona district, was stabbed by an alleged stalker, a report in The Daily Star said.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when the girl was returning home from her school after giving her exam. The accused Kawser Mia and his friends came on her way and surrounded her. He then stabbed the girl and left her critically injured.

After hearing the victim’s screams, the locals rescued the minor and took her to Barhatta Upazila Health Complex. She was later referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and died on the way to the hospital at around 5:00pm on Tuesday.

The accused is on the run and police are trying to find his whereabouts.

Police said that 19-year-old Kawser used to stalk the victim regularly on her way to school. The victim was a student of 10th standard at a high school in Netrokona.

The report said that the accused Kawser tried to harass the girl on several occasions in the past and used to threaten her with dire consequences when she fended off his advances.

