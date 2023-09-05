‘Stay in Touch with People’: Former Pakistan Defence Minister Tells Shehbaz to Return

Khawaja Asif, former defence minister of Pakistan, said Nawaz Sharif may return later but former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif must return to Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said his boss Shehbaz Sharif should return to Islamabad and reconnect with the people as they face problems due to rising costs, inflation and inflated power bills.

Pakistan is in the midst of a political, economical and security crisis and the interim government led by Pakistan interim prime minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar is unable to tackle those challenges.

“There is no doubt there are countless causes of unrest for the people, and there is only one solution to this. We must constantly… constantly stay in touch with the people, so they can see us,” Asif was quoted as saying by GeoNews.

Asif said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif may have the luxury to return later or towards October but party president Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar must return and address the growing public anger over the rising cost of living and runaway inflation

Asif explained that Nawaz Sharif can delay his return because the election dates are yet to be announced.

He also said that the PML-N is facing criticism from the people and only PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz was in constant contact with the people.

“All of us MNAs are sitting in our constituencies," he further added.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London where he is holding important meetings with his brother Nawaz Sharif. He reached London mid-August weeks after dissolving the Pakistan National Assembly.

“Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr Shahbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr Shahbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader, Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” another senior PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said at that time following Shehbaz’s departure.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went on a self-imposed exile in November 2019 following his conviction in several corruption cases and has not returned since.

It is unclear when the elections will be held in Pakistan.

Since the dissolution of the National Assembly was premature, the elections must be held within 90 days, according to the Constitution of Pakistan. In normal cases, when the assembly completes its tenure elections are held in 60 days. The ECP said the election could be held in the later part of January 2024.