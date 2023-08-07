Stop Supporting Terrorists: Pak Army Chief’s Message to Afghan Taliban | Exclusive

Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in the country is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government, said Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Monday, according to local sources.

“Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs,” the Chief of Army Services (COAS) said, adding, “With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area.”

THE EVENT

Munir was at an event to pay tribute to the sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan. He appreciated their indomitable resolve of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Security Forces in defeating the menace of terrorism. Munir paid his respects at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar (Headquarters Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — North) and offered Fatiha. He met tribal elders from the Newly Merged Districts (NMD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as notables from all walks of life.

Tribal elders assured that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state.

The COAS emphasised the potential of NMDs and ongoing efforts in the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He said: “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people. Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone, as, over the years, they have made innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on the youth.”

Paying tribute to the brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Levies, Khasadars and Police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

The COAS reiterated the resolve to fight terrorism, till the “elimination of this menace from the country". He showed resolve to “finish the peril of narcotics which is becoming the lifeline for the TTP Khawarij".

“The surge in terrorism in the recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated. However, there is no option for these terrorists, except to submit to the writ of the state of Pakistan, before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” he said.

The COAS reiterated that the propaganda by inimical forces against the Armed Forces of Pakistan will be dealt as per the Law.