CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Climate ChangePowerballSuwalki GapExtreme WeatherCrimea Bridge
Home » World » ‘Stop the Boats’: UK’s Illegal Migration Bill Clears Parliamentary Hurdle, Becomes Law
1-MIN READ

‘Stop the Boats’: UK’s Illegal Migration Bill Clears Parliamentary Hurdle, Becomes Law

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 15:38 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street in London, United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters)

UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street in London, United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters)

The bill is controversial because it denies anyone arriving by boat the right to apply for asylum in the UK but Sunak feels it is crucial for his party come next year’s elections.

The UK government’s controversial plans to stop the thousands of migrants arriving on British shores in small boats on Tuesday cleared their last parliamentary hurdle.

Members of the unelected upper house defeated a string of challenges to the government’s Illegal Migration Bill — central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats" — at a late night sitting.

Members had proposed amendments relating to modern slavery protections and limits on how long child migrants can be detained but were voted down in a series of votes.

The bill — which will mean anyone arriving by boat will be refused the right to apply for asylum in the UK — will now become law following the formality of “royal assent" from King Charles III.

The legislation includes measures to transfer all irregular arrivals to “safe" third countries such as Rwanda to provide a deterrent against illegal migration.

More than 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats in 2022 — a 60-percent annual increase on a perilous route that has been used by more people every year since 2018.

The Rwanda plan, announced by then-prime minister Boris Johnson last year, was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights, which is separate to the EU, and is still mired in legal challenges.

The UK government last month said it would appeal a judgement by three Court of Appeal judges who ruled that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country.

The ruling followed a challenge to the policy by 10 migrants and a charity supporting asylum seekers.

Sunak said he respected the court but “fundamentally" disagreed with the judges’ conclusions.

To date, no deportation flights to Rwanda have taken place.

Rights groups accuse Rwanda — ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people — of cracking down on free speech and opposition.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rishi Sunak
  2. illegal migrants
  3. Suella Braverman
first published:July 18, 2023, 15:38 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 15:38 IST