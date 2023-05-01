Street Fight in UK’s Cornwall Leaves One Dead, Seven injured

One man died and several people were injured in a street fight near a nightclub in the UK’s Cornwall on Sunday. The New York Post in a report said that seven people were injured.

A separate report by the BBC said that the victim was a 30-year-old man who died at the scene.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the Devon and Cornwall police have launched a probe. The cops said they were called to a location near Eclipse Nightclub with people reporting that a person was in possession of a knife and multiple people sustained stab wounds.

“At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment. At this time none are being treated as life-threatening,” a spokesperson told the BBC.

The police arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodmin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the BBC said in its report. The man is in police custody.

Ilona Rosson, detective inspector, also told the BBC that the major crime investigation team is treating this as an isolated matter and is not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

Superintendent Rob Youngman also told the BBC that the city of Bodmin will see a heightened police presence around the town as police continue its probe.

Police officers urged people to not raise speculations on social media.

They urged people to cooperate with them and urged them to share any evidence which could be dashcam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the Victoria Square and Castle Canyke Road areas.

Councillor of Cornwall Leigh Frost told the BBC that the town of Bodmin is a small town and is not rife with crime. “Bodmin is a small town and it’s not rife with crime, it’s quite a friendly place. We are a strong community and we will pull together and get through this together. My thoughts are with everyone involved, the victim and his family,” Frost was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Bodmin mayor Phil Cooper said he did not expect these incidents to occur in the town of Bodmin. He said he was saddened by this tragic incident.

