Sudan Clashes: Over 27 Killed as Army, Paramilitaries Battle; Indians Asked to Stay Indoors, Saudi Plane Hit

At least 27 people have been killed and 170 injured in fighting in the Sudanese capital in the early hours of Sunday after a deadly clash between paramilitaries and the regular army.

Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.

However, the army denied the claims and struck a base belonging to the government’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Omdurman, which adjoins the capital city.

Here are the latest updates in the ongoing battle between the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces:

At least 27 people have been killed including two at Khartoum airport and the rest in others parts of Sudan, the doctors’ union said. 170 people have also been injured in the ongoing clashes. Gunfire and explosions could be heard across Khartoum, where TV footage showed smoke rising from several districts and social media videos captured military jets flying low over the city, at least one appearing to fire a missile. A passenger plane preparing to take off from Sudan for Saudi Arabia came under fire on Saturday during the fighting. The Airbus A330 bound for Saudi Arabia “was exposed to gunfire damage… with guests and crew on board" ahead of its scheduled departure to Riyadh. However, the aircraft’s cabin crew safely arrived at the Saudi Embassy in Sudan. The Indian embassy in Sudan advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors. “Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian mission tweeted. Russia’s foreign ministry called for “urgent steps" to end violent clashes in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups that left at least three civilians dead. France also voiced “deep concern" at the outbreak of fighting in Sudan and called on warring military factions in Khartoum “to do everything to stop" the violence. The Arab League, following a request by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan. The eruption of violence came after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army. The integration was a key element of talks to finalise a deal that would return the country to civilian rule and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the military’s 2021 coup. Chad’s government, which shares a more than 1,000 kilometre (600 mile) border with Sudan, announced it was closing its border with the violence-torn nation.

