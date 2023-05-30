CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shanghai HeatBRICSAmarpreet SamraLukashenko Poisoned?China Space Mission
Home » World » Sudan Conflict: Breached Truce Extended by Five Days
1-MIN READ

Sudan Conflict: Breached Truce Extended by Five Days

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 00:56 IST

Khartoum, Sudan

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (AFP File)

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (AFP File)

The mediators "welcome agreement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement

The United States and Saudi Arabia said late Monday that a humanitarian truce, repeatedly violated by warring sides in Sudan, has been extended by five days.

The mediators “welcome agreement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement they signed on May 20, 2023," a joint statement said.

A day earlier the mediators had said there were “violations by both parties that significantly impeded" the truce’s goals of allowing humanitarian aid for civilians, delivered through secure corridors, and the restoration of essential services.

They added that both the army and the paramilitary RSF were “posturing for further escalation".

Shortly before the initial one-week ceasefire was to expire at 1945 GMT, Washington and Riyadh announced the extension.

“While imperfectly observed, the May 20, 2023 ceasefire enabled delivery of humanitarian assistance", they said. “The extension will permit further humanitarian efforts."

top videos

    A record 25 million people, more than half Sudan’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection, the UN has said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Sudan
    2. conflict
    3. truce
    first published:May 30, 2023, 00:56 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 00:56 IST