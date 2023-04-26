Sudan Crisis: Ahmad Harun, Accused of War Crimes, Genocidal Rapes, Freed from Prison

Ahmad Harun, a former Sudanese politician, accused of alleged crimes against humanity, said that he and his associates have broken out of prison as the country plunges into crisis.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) slammed charges on Ahmad Harun and he was held in Sudanese capital Khartoum’s Kober prison.

Sudan is currently facing a political crisis as armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo are fighting to take control of the resource-rich nation.

A ceasefire for 72-hours agreed between both military factions largely appears to be holding, the BBC said. The news agency pointed out that doubts remain regarding the warring factions’ commitment to a lasting peace.

Harun confirmed on Tuesday that he and other fellow former officials who served under former president Omar al-Bashir left the jail and said he would present himself in front of the judiciary when it starts functioning properly.

“We made a decision to protect ourselves due to lack of security, water, food and treatment, as well as the death of many prisoners in Kober,” Harun told al-Sudani, the BBC said in its report. The news agency citing Sudan’s military officials said that former president Omar al-Bashir has been moved to a military hospital.

Bashir was ousted from power in 2019 by the military following mass protests in the country of 46 million people.

Harun said he left the prison with the help of some prison guards and the armed forces.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) says Harun faces - 20 counts of crimes against humanity, which include murder, persecution, forcible transfer of population, rape, inhumane acts, imprisonment or severe deprivation of, and torture

Harun also faces 22 counts of war crimes, which include, murder, attacks against the civilian population, destruction of property, rape, pillaging, and outrage upon personal dignity.

These were committed between 2003 and 2004 in Darfur, Sudan, widely known as the Darfur crisis.

Rebel groups in 2003 launched an insurrection to protest what they perceived as the Sudanese government’s, consisting mostly Arabized indigenous Africans, disregard for the non-Arab Muslim population.

It was during the Darfur crisis, Bashir and the Sudanese army along with Janjaweed carried out genocide of the non-Arab Muslim Fur, Zaghawa, and Masalit peoples living in Darfur region.

At least 459 people have died in the ongoing conflict and several thousands have been injured.

