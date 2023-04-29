Sudan Crisis: Paramilitary Chief Dagalo Says General Burhan Being Led by Islamist Radicals

The head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, told news agency BBC that he will not hold talks if fighting continues. General Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said after the truce was extended (until Sunday) his fighters faced continuous bombardment.

“We don’t want to destroy Sudan. Cease hostilities. After that we can have negotiations,” General Dagalo was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He said that radical Islamists were in control of armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan. “Burhan is being led by the radical Islamic front leaders. I am looking forward to having a civilian government today - before tomorrow, a fully civilian government. This is my principle,” Dagalo was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Dagalo blamed Burhan for the violence despite the latter tentatively agreeing to hold face-to-face talks in South Sudan. The ceasefire was extended on Thursday but residents of Khartoum and international news agencies said that fighting did not cease.

News agencies said that Khartoum witnessed air, tank and artillery strikes on Saturday as well as Friday, indicating that the truce was fragile in nature.

Hemdeti said he is ready for talks but wants the ceasefire to hold. He told BBC he has no personal problem with General Burhan but he considers him to be a traitor because he brought people loyal to ousted former president Omar al-Bashir into the government.

Bashir was ousted after mass protests in 2019.

Bashir’s government was known for following an Islamist ideology and imposing a strict version of Sharia (Islamic law).

Even though Hemedti sounded like he wants civilian rule to return, his and his RSF’s role in crushing rebellions in Sudan during 2003-04 Darfur crisis is being highlighted by several analysts speaking to international news agencies.

“We won’t fight you. Please go back to your army divisions and we won’t fight you,” Hemedti said. Hemedti also denied claims made by the UN that the RSF was forcing people from their homes and looting and extorting civilians.

He told the BBC that these were Sudanese military wearing uniforms of the RSF and intimidating civilians in order to spread a false narrative.

The AFP in its report said that trenches have been dug in parts of Khartoum as rival troops battle each other street by street.

“My team is working on the water and electricity supplies for the areas we control. Unfortunately all the technicians and engineers have disappeared,” General Dagalo aka Hemedti said.

At least 512 people were killed and over 4,193 wounded in the fighting, the Sudanese health ministry said but the real toll is expected to be higher.

