Sudan Crisis: Truce Extended but Fighting Rages on amid Civil War Fears in Restive Darfur

Even though Sudan’s warring generals, armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, agreed to extend the ceasefire on Sunday, the fighting has only intensified.

The Sudanese military carried out airstrikes to flush out RSF troops, the BBC said in a report.

There are millions of citizens still trapped in Khartoum and over 500 people have died, with several thousands injured. The toll is expected to be much higher than these estimates, news agencies have reported.

The wounded have nowhere to go because over 70% of health facilities in the capital have been forced to close which began on April 15.

BBC journalist Paul Adams in a report said the Sudanese military will find it tough to oust RSF troops from Khartoum.

The Sudanese military outnumber the RSF troops and are better armed but the BBC report pointed out that the RSF paramilitary troops “are highly mobile and more suited to urban warfare”, the BBC said.

Darfur Targeted Again?

Civilians in Darfur were caught in the crossfire once again this weekend as the RSF and the Sudanese military clashed in two areas of Darfur. This has ignited fears of a civil war in Darfur.

Darfur is a sensitive region because the warring factions jointly played a major role during the 2003 Darfur conflict in clamping down on Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) and Justice and Equality Movement (Jem) which claimed that the non-Arab Sudanese were being oppressed by the Sudanese peoples of Arabic origin and their leadership.

The Sudanese military and the RSF are accused of committing crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocidal rapes and acts of ethnic cleansing.

To add fuel to the fire, local militias are also arming themselves now to join the fight. Some of these militias are linked to the parties fighting in Khartoum, the Guardian reported.

The Guardian also said that community leaders are trying to maintain peace.

Darfur’s Geneina or Al Junaynah is the worst impacted, the Guardian said in its report and said schools, hospitals, public buildings and camps for those internally displaced have been completely destroyed due to the fighting.

Citing Mohamed Osman of Human Rights Watch, the news agency said that local markets, a teaching hospital and gathering points were completely destroyed.

Medical workers said that over 100 people died in Geneina on Thursday alone and over 250 people have died in the recent violence.

