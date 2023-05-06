CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sudan Fighting: More Than 1 Million Polio Vaccines Destroyed in Conflict
1-MIN READ

Sudan Fighting: More Than 1 Million Polio Vaccines Destroyed in Conflict

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:38 IST

Geneva, Switzerland

The conflict has created a humanitarian crisis, with about 100,000 people forced to flee with little food or water to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said. (File photo: AFP)

The agency was in the middle of a series of polio vaccination campaigns in Sudan following an outbreak at the end of 2022

More than 1 million polio vaccines intended for children have been destroyed as a result of looting in Sudan during the upsurge in violence since April, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF told Reuters on Friday.

“A number of cold chain facilities have been looted, damaged and destroyed, including over a million polio vaccines in South Darfur,” Hazel De Wet, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, UNICEF told Reuters in an email.

Polio, a disease which mainly affects children under 5, can lead to paralysis and death. Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020 but Malawi, Mozambique and Sudan have reported imported cases since last year.

A World Health Organization database shows there have been 28 attacks on health care facilities in Sudan since the conflict erupted last month, pitting Sudan’s army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Numerous humanitarian agencies have reported looting during the Sudan crisis including the World Food Programme, which said it lost $13-$14 million worth of supplies.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
