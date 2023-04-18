CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sudan Fighting: UN Envoy Says More Than 180 People Killed So Far
Sudan Fighting: UN Envoy Says More Than 180 People Killed So Far

April 18, 2023

New York, US

This picture shows Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, posing for a picture at the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) base in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. (File/AFP)

It's a very fluid situation so it's very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to, Volker Perthes added

More than 180 people have been killed and another 1,800 injured in three days of fighting between rival factions in Sudan, the United Nations special representative to the country said Monday.

“It’s a very fluid situation so it’s very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to," Volker Perthes added of the violence between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals.

