Sudan Fighting: UN Envoy Says More Than 180 People Killed So Far

More than 180 people have been killed and another 1,800 injured in three days of fighting between rival factions in Sudan, the United Nations special representative to the country said Monday.
“It’s a very fluid situation so it’s very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to," Volker Perthes added of the violence between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals.
