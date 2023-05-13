Support Democracy Wholeheartedly, No Reason to Impose Martial Law: Pak Army

Pakistan Army on Friday said reports of martial law imposition are untrue and the army continues to support democracy and does so in a wholehearted manner. Top army official director general major general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told GeoNews that imposition of martial law is “out of the question”.

“I want to say very clearly that General Asim Munir and the army’s leadership wholeheartedly support democracy and will continue to do so. The imposition of martial law is out of the question. The army chief and the army’s senior leadership completely believe in democracy,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by news agency GeoNews.

He further added that under the leadership of Pakistan chief of army staff general Asim Munir the armed forces are united despite the efforts made to hurt peace by “internal miscreants and external enemies”.

Chaudhry said that no army officers tendered their resignation due to the ongoing chaos. He said that “dreams” of dividing the Pakistan Army “will remain dreams.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, incensed by the remarks made by their head, former prime minister Imran Khan, torched the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and attacked the army’s headquarters in Rawalpindi.

More than a dozen people were killed and several others were injured as PTI cadres clashed with Pakistani army and police in all major cities of Pakistan.

The law enforcement agencies cracked down in retaliation, arrested over a thousand people and arrested major leaders of the party.

The army accused PTI of doing what the ‘eternal enemy’ could not do in 75 years, an indirect reference to India. They said that May 9, 2023 will be remembered in history as a “dark chapter".

The Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said PTI leaders are hypocrites for inciting their cadres against the Pakistan military but at the same time praising the institution to avoid criticism.

For the moment, the turmoil in the nation has subsided as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted complete relief to Khan and prohibited the authorities from detaining the PTI leader until Monday morning (May 15). The government has stated that it may apprehend him “if necessary" after that.

Imran Khan accused the army of facilitating his assassination attempt in November.