Surfer Presumed Dead after Suspected Shark Attack in Australia
Surfer Presumed Dead after Suspected Shark Attack in Australia

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:00 IST

Sydney

A surfer is missing and presumed dead following a shark attack in South Australia. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Emergency services are on the scene in response to the suspected shark attack at a popular surfing spot.

Rescuers were scouring the waters off a remote beach in South Australia on Saturday for traces of a surfer believed to have been killed in a shark attack.

Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide, following reports of the attack.

“A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rocks Beach," police said in a statement, adding that the 46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked.

A team was searching the area by boat, a state emergency services spokesperson said.

    Elliston, with a population of about 1,000, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and popular surfing spots.

    The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 17:00 IST
