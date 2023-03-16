CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Sweden, UK Ink Deal to Send More Artillery to Ukraine
Sweden, UK Ink Deal to Send More Artillery to Ukraine

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 21:11 IST

Stockholm

The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units.

The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units. (File Image: Reuters)

Stockholm announced in January it would also be sending the Archer system directly to Ukraine without specifying an amount, and on Thursday it said it would send eight pieces

Sweden on Thursday announced a deal to sell its Archer mobile cannon system to the United Kingdom, allowing London to donate its older AS90 artillery system to Ukraine.

The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units.

Stockholm announced in January it would also be sending the Archer system directly to Ukraine without specifying an amount, and on Thursday it said it would send eight pieces.

The Swedish-developed Archer system is a fully-automated howitzer mounted on an all-terrain vehicle, which allows the gun to be remotely operated by the crew sitting in the armoured cab.

“Artillery such as the Archer, together with armoured vehicles and tanks, increases Ukraine’s defence capability and enables them to retake territory," Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Britain said the 14 Archer systems would serve as “an interim replacement for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK gifted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

London announced it was sending the AS90 to Ukraine in January.

Sweden’s government said it had so far pledged 16.9 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) worth of military support for Ukraine.

In February, Sweden joined a slew of Western nations pledging heavier weapons for Ukraine, by promising “around 10" of its Leopard 2 A5 tanks, as well as the IRIS-T and HAWK anti-air missile systems.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
