Swiss Airline Launches Free Inflight Internet Chat Service on All Long-distance Flights

Great news awaits travelers on Swiss International airline for their upcoming long-haul flights. The airline on Wednesday announced free internet chat on all its long-distance flights.

From August 2, 2023 onwards, travelers can enjoy free internet access for chat services like WhatsApp on all their long-haul flights. This new facility will be available in all classes of travel throughout the flight and with no data limits, an official statement read.

Swiss, a unit of Deutsche Lufthansa, in its release said the new facility will allow passengers in all cabin classes to send and receive free text and picture messages using their smartphones, laptops, or tablets throughout the flight. It provides access to popular chat and messenger services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram, it said.

Passengers can also use the internet to surf the web, send and receive emails, and access social media platforms. The airline said flyers will have two internet packages to choose from: ‘Wi-Fi 4 hours’ for CHF 25, which offers four hours of access, or ‘Wi-Fi Premium’ for CHF 35, providing access throughout the entire flight. First-class travelers and HON Circle members enjoy additional benefits.

“In offering these new Wi-Fi options, we’re taking a big step forward," said Swiss Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour.

“With our new unlimited free chat facility in all our travel classes, our guests can keep in contact with their families, friends, and business partners throughout their flight. Our attractive new packages for surfing, email, and social media also offer unlimited data volume," he said.