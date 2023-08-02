Taiwan Single Women Rush to Freeze Eggs in Push for Fertility Law Changes

Seated with her legs stretched out on her living room floor, Vivian Tung scrunched her bare stomach to find a spot where she could inject Rekovelle, a hormonal medicine used to stimulate egg production. The 33-year-old Taiwanese brand marketing director had to inject herself daily over the two-week process it took to freeze her eggs.

Tung, who is single, is one of a rising number of women in Taiwan opting to freeze their eggs to give them the option to have a child later in life, even though under current laws they cannot use the eggs unless they marry. Demand for egg freezing in Taiwan has surged, with the number of women aged between 35 and 39 opting for the technology up 86 percent over the past three years, according to a study by National Taiwan University Hospital.

Dr Lai Hsing-Hua, founder of Taiwan’s first egg bank, the Stork Fertility Centre, said new patients in its two clinics have surged 50 percent year-on-year with the clinic freezing eggs for more than 800 women.

The frenzy comes as two local governments, Hsinchu and Taoyuan, this year started subsidising egg freezing. However, only a combined 1,400 spots are available annually and an average annual salary of less than $19,000 means egg freezing is out of reach for many women.

It costs $2,600 to $3,900 for the extraction, medicine and clinic visits, coupled with $160 to $320 in annual storage fees.

Self-ruled Taiwan has a fertility rate of 0.89 children per woman, less than half the replacement level of 2.1 and one of the world’s lowest just behind South Korea and Hong Kong.

Single women in Taiwan can freeze their eggs. But it’s only legal to use the eggs if you are in a heterosexual marriage, which excludes unmarried women and homosexual married couples.

Doctors in Taiwan said the restriction has contributed to only around 8 percent of women using their eggs after they have been frozen, compared with around 38 percent in the United States.

Taiwan plans a comprehensive evaluation before deciding whether to expand access to artificial reproduction given it is a complex ethical, medical and legal issue involving many stakeholders, said Chen Li-Chuan, a policy specialist at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage in 2019 and in May granted same-sex couples the right to jointly adopt a child. But only about four percent of children in Taiwan are born out of wedlock, compared with about 40 percent in the U.S. where it is more accepted.