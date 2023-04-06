Taiwan to 'Prevent China's Interference' in Territorial Waters, Says Tsai

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that Taipei was working to “prevent China’s interference" in its territorial waters after Chinese maritime authorities threatened on-site inspections of cargo and passenger ships.

“During the time I am out of the country, our national security team has been closely monitoring the situation. What we have been doing is to ensure that our ships can sail safely at sea and to prevent China’s interference in our territorial waters," Tsai said as she prepared to leave the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Read all the Latest News here