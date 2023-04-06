CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pakistan UKDonald TrumpMarlene SchiappaPope Francis
Home » World » Taiwan to 'Prevent China's Interference' in Territorial Waters, Says Tsai
1-MIN READ

Taiwan to 'Prevent China's Interference' in Territorial Waters, Says Tsai

Reported By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 23:10 IST

Taipei

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy following a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California, US April 5. (Image: Reuters)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy following a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California, US April 5. (Image: Reuters)

"During the time I am out of the country, our national security team has been closely monitoring the situation. What we have been doing is to ensure that our ships can sail safely at sea and to prevent China's interference in our territorial waters," Tsai said

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that Taipei was working to “prevent China’s interference" in its territorial waters after Chinese maritime authorities threatened on-site inspections of cargo and passenger ships.

“During the time I am out of the country, our national security team has been closely monitoring the situation. What we have been doing is to ensure that our ships can sail safely at sea and to prevent China’s interference in our territorial waters," Tsai said as she prepared to leave the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. Taiwan
  3. Tsai Ing-wen
first published:April 06, 2023, 23:10 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 23:10 IST