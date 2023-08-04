Taliban Denies Allowing Afghan Territory for Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan

Refuting allegations levelled by Pakistan in the wake of the Bajur suicide blast, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has asserted it does not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country.

“Some Pakistani officials are making baseless accusations regarding security against Afghanistan, which we completely reject. The Islamic Emirate does not allow any group to use Afghan lands against any country,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

یوجه البعض من المسئولین الباکستاني، اتهامات لا أساس لها فيما یتعلق بالأمن ضد أفغانستان، حیث نرفضه تماما.لا تسمح الإمارة الإسلامية لأي طرف استخدام الأراضي الأفغانية ضد أي دولة.۲/۱— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 3, 2023

“The concern in this area must be shared with the Islamic Emirate face to face, and useless claims should not be spread in the media and confuse public opinion. Allegations like this do not benefit either country or people," it added.

The response from the radical Islamic group comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens" across the border

Shehbaz’s statement came in the wake of a deadly bombing at a political gathering near the countries’ shared frontier that killed more than 50 people and wounded dozens more at a gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) political party workers in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistan prime minister refrained from directly accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of complicity in attacks, but he stated that militants were operating from sanctuaries in the neighboring country.

Islamabad has previously said fighters from the Pakistan Taliban were operating freely from Afghanistan — a charge that the Islamic regime refutes. The recent attack in Pakistan was claimed by the Pakistan chapter of the Islamic State group, which has a violent rivalry with the Taliban.

In the wake of suicide blasts in Pakistan, Sharif expressed worry about hostile elements operating from sanctuaries across the border to plan and execute such cowardly attacks on civilians.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in militant attacks, especially in its western border regions, since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

A UN Security Council report in May highlighted that the Taliban perceives the Pakistan Taliban not as a domestic threat but as part of the emirate, acknowledging its safe operating base in Afghanistan.