Talks with TTP Must If Pakistan Wants Peace: Afghan Foreign Minister

If Pakistan wants peace, Islamabad has to talk to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said.

He also said that his country wants trade with all neighbouring nations.

The Afghan Taliban have facilitated talks between Pakistan and the TTP and Kabul can do so again, said Muttaqi, speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Pakistan and the TTP should resolve their differences, he said.

“We do not want any bloodshed and unrest on the land of Pakistan,” he maintained.

There is a history between Pakistan and the TTP that goes back to before the Taliban regime, said Muttaqi.

He also said that the presence of terrorist elements in Afghanistan is 20-year-old propaganda. There is no existence of any terrorist group in Afghanistan, he claimed.

He also affirmed that Afghanistan will never allow its territory to be used for terrorism against any other country.

Muttaqi is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan. He also participated in a China-Pakistan-Afghanistan tripartite meeting on Sunday where the countries decided that no one will allow their land or airspace to be used against each other.

