Tanzania: Jaishankar Visits India-Led Project That Will Provide Drinking Water to 30,000 Households

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday visited the Kiduthani project that will provide drinking water to 30,000 households in Zanzibar – one of six projects undertaken by India that will provide drinking water access to the local population.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Zanzibar on a two-day official visit on Wednesday, said the project is similar to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ – a programme aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

“Visited the Kiduthani project that will provide drinking water to 30,000 households in Zanzibar. The six projects we are building will give drinking water access to a million Zanzibaris. The local enthusiasm for our efforts was palpable. Similar to Jal Jeevan Mission in India,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“‘Delivered by India’, is a reality today across Africa. It is visibly improving the ease of living for so many,” he added.

Visited the Kiduthani project that will provide drinking water to 30,000 households in Zanzibar. The six projects we are building will give drinking water access to a million Zanzibaris.The local enthusiasm for our efforts was palpable. Similar to Jal Jeevan Mission in India.… pic.twitter.com/OLJABWsOEY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 6, 2023

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tanzania in July 2016, India and Tanzania signed an agreement for an LOC of USD 92 million for rehabilitation and improvement of the water supply system in Zanzibar.

During a deck reception onboard INS Trishul along with President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday, Jaishankar said that it was a great privilege to share with Zanzibar India’s experiences in the field of water development. ”It’s been a very big challenge for us.”

“Today, one of our key development programmes has been the ’Jal Jeevan mission’… it’s a massive pan-Indian project and for us what we are doing with you is a natural extrapolation of what we are doing in India, and we are very privileged to partner with you in that,” Jaishankar said.

On Thursday, Jaishankar also visited the Stone Town in Zanzibar and experienced its distinctive Gujarat connection.

“Blessed to visit the Arya Samaj and Shri Shiv Shakti mandirs there. This time-tested confluence of Africa and India is emerging as a statement of our contemporary partnership,” he tweeted.

Later, he left for the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers.

“Arrived in Dar es Salaam. Look forward to my discussions with the Tanzanian leadership,” he tweeted. Jaishankar interacted with the Indian diaspora in Dar-es-Salaam where he recognised their role as a contributor to the relationship between India and Tanzania.

“Had a lively interaction with members of the Indian community in Dar es Salaam. Stressed the importance of Mission IT (India & Tanzania). Highlighted the strong India-Africa connection, especially our deep links with East Africa,” he tweeted.

“Recognized that the Indian community is an expression, contributor and force of this relationship; Our water projects will benefit 8 million; With 750 slots annually, Tanzania is India’s largest African partner in training and capacity building,” he said.

“The Indian community had historically been a source of strength for the relationship. As our ties expand, so will their role,” he added.

During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. He will also inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations.