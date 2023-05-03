CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :US BorderDonald TrumpOperation KaveriPakistanKing Charles III
Home » World » Teenage Boy Opens Fire at School Killing 8 Children, Security Guard in Serbia
1-MIN READ

Teenage Boy Opens Fire at School Killing 8 Children, Security Guard in Serbia

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:24 IST

Belgrade, Serbia

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Associated Press)

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Associated Press)

Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK, and said he had opened fire with his father's gun

A teenage boy opened fire in a school in central Belgrade Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized.

Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK, and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun. The statement said he was a student at the school and was born in 2009. He was arrested in the school yard, police said.

Police said they received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare and none has been reported in schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades-long instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.

RELATED NEWS

Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened.

“I asked where is my child but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.”

“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”

Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Belgrade
  2. school
  3. serbia
  4. shooting
  5. mass shooting
first published:May 03, 2023, 15:24 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 15:24 IST