Unrest in Pakistan Updates: Over 300 Arrested for Attacking Corps Commander House; Govt Defends Crackdown

The situation in Pakistan continues to remain grim as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers continue to seethe over the arrest of their leader Imran Khan. The law enforcement is also clamping down on PTI cadres, with Lahore Police arresting over 340 people for allegedly attacking the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt.

According to reports by the Dawn, there is also a feeling of a possible revolution waiting to happen. A report by CNN-News18 also pointed out that Pakistan Army was split over the arrest of the former prime minister and middle and lower ranked generals of the Pakistan Army remained unhappy with the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during the three days of unrest.

It should be noted that the tenure of the protective bail granted by the Islamabad High Court on Friday ends on Monday.

top videos

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan: