Texas Cops Baffled as Cows Found Dead, with Tongues, Body Parts Mutilated

Texas cops found six mutilated cows on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities told Associated Press. Cases were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials told Associated Press.

The report said mutations of similar type were reported around the US and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the officials told the news agency.

One cow, six-years-old, was found with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth. The tongue was removed with no blood spilled and the ranchers said that no predators or birds scavenged the remains, the sheriff’s office said.

They also said that in two instances additional external organs were taken and all the cows were found in similar conditions.

Each cow was mutilated in a different location and there were no signs of struggle. They also pointed out that the grass was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered around the bodies of the deceased cows. The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

On two of the cows, news agency CNN reported that a circular cut was made and the anus was removed and external genitalia. “This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the sheriff’s office was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

In 2016, similar cases were reported in the US state of Georgia. Black Angus cows were found mutilated in Braseltown, Georgia.

