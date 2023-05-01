Texas Shooting: Manhunt Widens for $80,000 Bounty Suspect as Probe Yields 'Zero Leads'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other Texas authorities are offering a combined $80,000 reward for the arrest of a mass shooting suspect who shot dead five people in a town north of Houston on Friday.

“#BREAKING FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith announces an additional $25,000 FBI reward regarding this investigation. $80,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Francisco Oropesa. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips," FBI Houston said in a tweet.

The manhunt for Francisco Oropeza, the 38-year-old suspect in the Friday shooting, has expanded significantly. Over 200 police officers from multiple jurisdictions are now involved in the search, going door to door and asking for tips to locate the suspect.

Addressing a press conference Sunday, FBI Houston Special Agent James Smith said they have over 200 law enforcement personnel from federal, state and local agencies trying to bring this subject into custody and to ensure the community is safe.

Notably, the FBI also acknowledged they had “zero leads” after nearly two days of searching.

“There are over 250 law enforcement officers from over a dozen agencies actively searching for Oropesa. FBI Houston and other local, state, & federal agencies will not stop assisting SJSO until he is captured and justice is brought on behalf of the 5 victims," FBI said in another tweet.

The shooting occurred on a rural street, near the town of Cleveland, where homes are nestled on one-acre lots, surrounded by a dense cover of trees. Locals say that firing guns to relieve stress is a common practice among neighbors.

Francisco Oropesa is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous after allegedly killing five people in a rural Texas town.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers announced on Saturday that the search area had been widened to 32 kilometers from the shooting location and that investigators found clothes and a phone during their search in the dense forest area, but tracking dogs lost the scent.

Oropesa was identified through an identity card issued by Mexican authorities for citizens residing outside the country and doorbell camera footage. The suspect’s wife has also been interviewed by the police.

The AR-15-style rifle used in the shootings was recovered by the police, but it is not clear if Oropesa is carrying another weapon. The authorities have also discovered other firearms at the suspect’s home.

