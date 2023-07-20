Thailand: Election Winner's Pita Limjaroenrat Bid Derailed, Move Forward Party Faces Obstacles

The leader of Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, has been suspended from parliament and had his prime ministerial nomination denied. The suspension came after an allegation of violating election rules by holding shares in a media firm. Pita, however, denies these charges, stating, “I won, I formed, and I got blocked."

In a parliamentary session with 715 members, the second nomination was blocked with 395 votes against it, while 312 members voted in favor. Additionally, eight members abstained from voting, and Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, did not cast a vote, according to the house speaker.

Despite facing obstacles, the 42-year-old leader aims to continue his political journey toward the top job in Thailand but must overcome resistance from the conservative military establishment. Wednesday’s decision came just before a second parliamentary premiership vote, but lawmakers voided his nomination.

Although the suspension does not bar Pita from running for prime minister, his path remains challenging. A caretaker government has been running Thailand since March.

The Move Forward Party had made significant commitments to profound structural changes in the governance of Thailand, a Southeast Asian country with a population of over 70 million, according to CNN. Their pledges encompassed reforms in various areas, including the military, the economy, decentralization of power, and even previously untouched aspects like the monarchy.

During the May election, which experienced a record turnout, the military-backed establishment that had been in power since 2014, following a coup led by then-army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha, received a powerful rebuke from the voters.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Pita warned he was unwilling to back down. “So when people ask me how do you feel that you have failed? And I would respond back to them that I won, I formed and I got blocked. I didn’t fail. I won the election, I formed the coalition and I got blocked by the appointed senates, let us be clear on that," he said.

“So, if you think about it in this perspective, I’m honored to be nominated and I’m grateful for how far we have come together to this point. And, you know, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon and I have the stamina to run for a long, long time," he added.

(With agency inputs)