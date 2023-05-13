CHANGE LANGUAGE
Thailand Elections: Pro-Democracy Parties Pose Challenge to Army-Backed Conservatives
1-MIN READ

Thailand Elections: Pro-Democracy Parties Pose Challenge to Army-Backed Conservatives

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 16:56 IST

Bangkok, Thailand

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra attends a major rally in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra attends a major rally in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

The election will be a crucial test of the country's democratic institutions and could have major regional implications.

Thailand, the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, will hold a general election on Sunday, pitting pro-democracy parties that are surging in popularity against those backed by military-linked conservatives.

Here are the main parties, developments and issues so far.

THE PARTIES

Pheu Thai, a party backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, has a big lead in opinion polls. Family patriarch and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has announced plans to return from self-exile, causing a stir just days before the polls.

In second place is the youth-led Move Forward party, which is gaining momentum three years after student-led protests rocked Thailand by challenging conservative norms.

Incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is lagging behind the opposition in polls but electoral rules written by his former military junta mean he can’t be counted out.

THE ISSUES

The enduring animosity between the military-royalist establishment and opposition parties challenging the status quo, which has shaped Thai politics for decades, is playing out again.

Thailand has one of the highest household debt to GDP ratios in Asia, a key challenge that political parties are promising to solve through wage increases or debt moratoriums.

Thailand’s decriminalisation of cannabis last year has become an election football with the opposition criticising the ruling coalition for rushing it while farmers suffer in limbo.

THE PERSONALITIES

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, is a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai. The 36-year-old gave birth during the campaign but quickly went back to the hustings.

    More than a dozen activists from a student-led protest movement are taking their once-taboo cause from the streets to the ballot box as candidates, including for Move Forward.

    Thailand’s health minister who championed the legalisation of cannabis is hoping to gain more clout after the elections, with expectations he could emerge as a key power broker.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
    first published:May 13, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:56 IST