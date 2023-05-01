Thailand PM Frontrunner Paetongtarn Shinawatra Gives Birth Two Weeks Before Polls

Thailand prime minister contender Paetongtarn Shinawatra gave birth to a baby boy two weeks before voters in Thailand are set to cast their votes. Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, according to the Guardian.

Paetongtarn posted pictures of her baby, who she named Prutthasin Sooksawas, on social media on Monday. Also known as Ung Ing, Paetongrarn told media outlets that she will speak to them once she feels strong enough.

She was busy campaigning and spoke to Pheu Thai Party’s supporters via video call. Recent voters’ polls show Paetongtarn ranking in the first and the second position. Her popularity is also boosted due to the Shinawatra last name. The Shinawatras have retained a loyal support base among rural voters in north and northeast Thailand, according to the Guardian.

The party has emerged victorious with most seats in every election fought since 2001 but the family faces fierce opposition from the Thailand military establishment who have repeatedly forced them from power.

Paetongtarn’s father Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and her aunt, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, was removed from power in 2014. Both of them currently live in exile to avoid cases lodged against them, according to the Guardian.

The Guardian, citing Thai media outlets, said Thaksin, the former prime minister, was convicted in absentia over accusations of graft and would face a 10 year prison if he chooses to return. The former prime minister told Nikkei Asia in an interview that he wants to return even if that means going to prison as he wants to remain close to his family.

“I am very happy to have my seventh grandchild … All 7 grandchildren were born while I was abroad. I ask for permission to go back and raise my grandchildren, because I will be 74 years old this July,” Thaksin said in a social media post.

However, the report said that there are fears that Thaksin’s return may lead to instability.

Paetongtarn says her focus is on the polls and not on her father’s return and said she will not make any deals with any party to ensure his return, according to the Guardian.

Even though she is projected to win a large number of votes, it is unclear whether she will earn the support of Thailand’s 250 unelected, military-appointed senators who have a role to play in the election of the prime minister.

