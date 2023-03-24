Thailand Tourist Narrowly Escapes Death After Cord Snaps During 10-storey Bungee Jump Fall | On Camera

A man from Hong Kong narrowly escaped serious escaped death after his cord snapped during bungee jumping at an amusement park in Thailand.

Mike, who gave his first name for the sake of privacy, had decided to go bungee jumping while on vacation in Pattaya, Thailand, with a friend in January this year. However, he went public with his story recently and narrated how he survived the 10-storey jump.

The video of the terrifying ordeal surfaced on the internet after the 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong went public with his story, according to CNN.

The tourist had taken a swan dive off the 10-storey-high podium in Thailand’s Pattaya while on holiday. The bungee rope snapped milliseconds before Mike reached the bottom of his jump and fell into the water below.

WATCH: A tourist from Hong Kong plummeted into a lake during a 10-storey high bungee jump in Pattaya, Thailand when his cord snapped midair, sending him plunging hard into the water below. He survived the fall and suffered from severe bruising. pic.twitter.com/htHyFs4O42— TODAY (@TODAYonline) March 22, 2023

“It was really high so I closed my eyes. I planned to open my eyes again when I bounced back up,” Mike said.

Fortunately, the jump was made over a body of water. Mike became unconscious after hitting the water and was left covered in bruises from the fall.

However, he managed to resurface and swim despite his feet tied together by the lower half of the snapped bungee cord.

“I realized the cord had snapped when I opened my eyes and I was surrounded by water,” he added.

The tourist said that the park refunded the cost of his jump and paid for his x-ray and ultrasound scans in Thailand.

“I landed on my left side so the injuries were more serious there. It was as if someone just beat me up real bad,” Mike said, recounting how he was left covered in bruises.

The founder of the park, Nithit Intim, confirmed the accident and said it was the first time he had seen a cord snap. He further said that Mike had had signed a liability waiver before making the jump.

Read all the Latest News here