CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine Dam BreachModi US VisitUS ShootingPakistanPrince Harry
Home » World » The Rise of Germany's Most Successful Far-right Party Since the Nazis | Timeline
1-MIN READ

The Rise of Germany's Most Successful Far-right Party Since the Nazis | Timeline

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:12 IST

Berlin, Germany

Supporters of Alternative for Germany party protest against the government in Berlin, Germany. (Credits: Reuters)

Supporters of Alternative for Germany party protest against the government in Berlin, Germany. (Credits: Reuters)

In April this year, the German spy agency classified the youth organisation of the AfD as an extremist entity that threatens democracy

Following are some of the key moments in the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country’s’ most successful far-right party since the Nazis were in power.

2013 –

The Alternative for Germany is founded by a group of academics, journalists and businessmen as an anti-euro party during the euro zone crisis. The party wants Germany to quit the euro and reintroduce the Deutsche Mark.

2015 –

The party shifts right during Europe’s migration crisis, causing some of the original founders to quit. As the only party to criticise Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door policy that let in hundreds of thousands of migrants, it sees support rise steadily.

A co-leader says the then-integration minister should be ”disposed of” in Turkey, the country of origin of her parents.

2017 –

In January, regional AfD leader Bjoern Hoecke in January attacks the Holocaust Memorial as ”monument of shame”, saying history books should focus more on German victims of World War Two.

In September, the AfD becomes the first far-right party to enter the national parliament for more than half a century, winning 12% of the vote and becoming the official parliamentary opposition. Other parties still refuse to cooperate with it.

2018 –

The AfD achieves 16-18% support in the polls, which remains its highest level until 2023.

2019 –

The AfD comes second in a vote in the state of Thueringen, demonstrating the party’s attraction in the former Communist east of the country.

At a national level, support falls after a string of controversies related to AfD members and amid divisions over policy.

2020 –

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AfD wins back some supporters by backing anti-lockdown campaigns.

2021 –

Germany’s BfV domestic spy agency service places the AfD under surveillance on suspicion of trying to undermine Germany’s democratic constitution. It becomes the first party to be monitored in this way since the Nazi era ended in 1945.

2023 –

In April, the BfV classifies the youth organisation of the AfD as an extremist entity that threatens democracy.

In May, the BfV says parts of the AfD are spreading Russian propaganda. AfD leaders call for an end to sanctions on Russia.

top videos

    In June, support for the party rises to 17-19%, in joint second place with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats in some polls, as it taps into worries about inflation, the cost of the Green transition and a new surge in migration.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. germany
    2. Alternative for Germany
    first published:June 07, 2023, 14:12 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 14:12 IST