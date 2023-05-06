The Secret Anointing: Why King Charles III's Sacred Moment in Coronation is Hidden from Public View

As millions across the world looked on to the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in 70 years, one aspect of the service was kept from the public eye, the anointing of the monarch with oil.

Amid a gathering of around 100 global leaders and a TV audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who serves as the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, carefully placed the St Edward’s Crown, which is over 360 years old, on Charles’ head. The coronation took place in Westminster Abbey, where Charles sat on a 14th-century throne.

Sitting on the historic Coronation Chair, known as King Edward’s chair and containing the Stone of Destiny, the 74-year-old monarch was anointed privately with Chrism oil consecrated in Jerusalem by the Archbishop of Canterbury during the church service. The curtain was held up by service personnel from the Regiments of the Household Division.

Why can’t we watch the anointing of King Charles III at the coronation?

The reason why the anointing was not broadcasted is that it is considered one of the most sacred moments of the coronation service and has traditionally always been conducted privately.

“The most solemn and personal of moments" was concealed behind a special screen, Buckingham Palace said, continuing tradition. “It has historically been regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, with a screen or canopy in place given the sanctity of the Anointing," courtiers explained.

Royal historian Alice Hunt told Reuters that the anointing ceremony is the centre point of the ceremony and signals the conferment of God’s grace on the sovereign.

“It’s very easy with a religious ceremony to let the words kind of wash over you,” Hunt said. ”But listen to what is being said around what is happening at that moment of anointing. That’s really unique and quite powerful, and has a long, long history.”

According to a royal source who spoke to The Times, the sanctity of the anointing ceremony has traditionally meant that it is not publicly viewable. “A way has been found to ensure that remains the case this time," the source added.

The ceremony took place behind a specially designed screen featuring a tree to represent the Commonwealth countries, with the King’s Cypher at the base of the trunk, symbolising the Sovereign as a servant of the people.

The anointing screen, a gift from the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies, was personally designed by King Charles, inspired by the stained-glass Sanctuary Window in the Chapel Royal, and created by the Royal School of Needlework with the assistance of other skilled craftsmen, according to People.

What Happens During the anointing Ceremony?

The anointing is the third stage of the coronation ceremony, which takes place before the investiture and crowning, according to Mirror.uk. During this stage, the Dean of Westminster pours holy oil into the Coronation Spoon, and the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the King by placing the oil on the hands, chest, and head.

Similarly, as at his mother Queen Elizabeth’s coronation 70 years ago, the private nature of the sacred moment was maintained at the grand ceremony on Saturday. Queen Elizabeth was anointed during her coronation ceremony in 1953 underneath a canopy of gold cloth supported by four Knights of the Garter.

The tradition is believed to date back to the anointing of King Solomon in the Old Testament. The oil is poured from a gold Ampulla, shaped like an eagle with outstretched wings, inspired by a 14th Century legend. The Coronation Spoon, which is almost 700 years old, dates back to St Edward’s Regalia in Westminster Abbey.

Read all the Latest News here