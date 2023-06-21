Their Faces Question How Long Will Pakistan Keep Borrowing: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this week said that countries who have friendly relations with Pakistan may not make it apparent but they indirectly question how long Islamabad will keep borrowing.

“They may not say it to our faces but it can be seen from their faces that they question how long will Pakistan keep taking loans,” Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing the PM’s National Innovation Awards ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif did not take any name but it was apparent that he was referring to China. “China is fully supporting Pakistan and $1 billion has been received from China,” Sharif said in his address to the attendees.

The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed last week that China announced refinancing of a $1 billion loan to Pakistan. Later, finance minister Ishaq Dar told the Pakistan parliament that China would be refinancing the $1 billion loan it had given to Pakistan earlier and the money would arrive last week or early this week.

“We have to get rid of these debts as we cannot thrive on foreign debts. The whole nation has to decide on one national agenda with salient contours for foreign and economic policies. We will come out of the economic and financial challenges,” the Pakistan Prime Minister while praising Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE for helping Pakistan in the challenging times.

He also expressed regret over certain individuals in the previous government whose words caused annoyance to China but did not name the previous government or his predecessor Imran Khan.

He proposed a non-partisan agenda to lift Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

However, Pakistan officials told the Dawn in a separate report earlier this month that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are now reluctant to help Pakistan, despite claims made by cabinet ministers of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The report also said that Pakistan government’s claims on the budget being in line with the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could be misplaced and it could make it harder for Pakistan to complete the pending ninth and 10th reviews of the current bailout package.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)