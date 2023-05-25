CHANGE LANGUAGE
Thieves Ram-raid Luxury Shop in France, Third Such Incident This Year

May 25, 2023

Lille, France

The burglary at dawn from the Hermes shop in the northeastern city of Lille comes just days after another store belonging to Louis Vuitton was targeted

Thieves on Thursday smashed a car into a luxury store for the third time this year in the same French city to steal handbags and other valuables, a police source said.

The burglary at dawn from the Hermes shop in the northeastern city of Lille comes just days after another store belonging to Louis Vuitton was targeted some 100 metres down the road on Wednesday last week.

The Louis Vuitton shop was itself already burgled in January.

    The thieves on Thursday made off with clothes, jewelry and handbags, but part of the loot was abandoned on site, the source said.

    They also left behind two cars, including the one used to ram-raid the shop, but police were on the lookout for a third vehicle used, the source added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
