Thieves Smash Car into Louis Vuitton Store to Steal Designer Handbags, Second Such Incident This Year
1-MIN READ

Thieves Smash Car into Louis Vuitton Store to Steal Designer Handbags, Second Such Incident This Year

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 18:12 IST

Lille, France

A pedestrian walks past a display of convex mirrors adorning the exterior of the Louis Vuitton flagship building off Place Vendome in Paris on January 26, 2023. (AFP)

A pedestrian walks past a display of convex mirrors adorning the exterior of the Louis Vuitton flagship building off Place Vendome in Paris on January 26, 2023. (AFP)

The luxury shop in the centre of Lille in northeast France had been targeted already in January when a gang made off with most of the goods inside

Thieves on Wednesday smashed a car into the doors of a French Louis Vuitton store for the second time this year to steal designer handbags and other valuables, police said.

The luxury shop in the centre of Lille in northeast France had been targeted already in January when a gang made off with most of the goods inside.

Wednesday’s theft happened at dawn, with the thieves avoiding bollards placed on the pavement in front of the prestigious Art Deco building to prevent a repeat of January’s smash-and-grab operation.

The car “crashed into the facade," a police source told AFP, without commenting on the value of the losses for the company, owned by France’s wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault.

    The mayor of Lille, Martine Aubry, told AFP the city would build new obstacles in front of the premises to protect it, while management were also considering installing a barrier inside the building.

    The incident was first reported by the local Voix du Nord newspaper.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:May 17, 2023, 18:12 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 18:12 IST