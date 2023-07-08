CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'This is Not a Threat...': Joe Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping After Putin Meeting
1-MIN READ

'This is Not a Threat...': Joe Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping After Putin Meeting

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:16 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Biden said that since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia and added that Chinese economy depends on investment from West

US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping following his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, Reuters reported citing an interview in CNN.

“I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden reportedly said.

“Since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful," Biden added.

