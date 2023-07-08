'This is Not a Threat...': Joe Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping After Putin Meeting

US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping following his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, Reuters reported citing an interview in CNN.

“I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden reportedly said.

“Since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful," Biden added.